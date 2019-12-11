Roger Johnson won’t seek re-election after end of term next year

A North Dakotan who has led the National Farmers Union for more than a decade says he won’t seek re-election.

Roger Johnson said Tuesday he will retire when his current term ends next year.

Johnson has led the organization for 11 years. During his tenure he led efforts to fight corporate consolidation in the agriculture industry, help farmers adapt to climate change and develop fair international trade agreements.

Johnson is a third-generation family farmer from Turtle Lake, North Dakota. He says it’s time for him to spend more time with his wife and four grandchildren.

