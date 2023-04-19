BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Rolanda Doyle was found guilty on Wednesday of both murder and child abuse.

In Burleigh County, she was convicted of murder for both charges:

1) Felony AA: Murder-In course of and in furtherance of, or flight from certain crimes-Child victim

2) Felony A: Child abuse-Victim under 6-Permanent loss or impairment

Back on February 18, 2022, Bismarck police responded to a report of Rolanda Doyle’s unresponsive 5-year-old nephew, Geremy Doyle. Officers say they found him unconscious, not breathing, with several injuries throughout his body. Doyle received custody of him in 2021.

A sentencing date has not been set.