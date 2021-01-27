Rolette County Jail open with restrictions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rolette County Jail is open after a temporary closure was ordered back in June, following the death of an inmate.

Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson said he and staff underwent diligent efforts to train on procedure and policy to overall improve performance at the jail.

The jail is currently a grade two facility — meaning it can hold inmates for up to 90 days.

It opened back in the fall after about four months of being closed and gradually worked its way up to grade two.

Gustafson says the goal is to get back to a grade one facility, to be able to once again hold inmates for up to a year.

If inmates need to be held for longer than 90 days, they’re transferred to neighboring facilities in places like Devil’s Lake, Rugby, Bottineau, or Ward County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27.

Rolette County Jail

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC JAN 27 2ND HR

United Tribes Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

SNAP increase

Fire & COVID-19

GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner

Local Election Parties

Vaccine Debate

DAPL Appeal

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Winter Driving Reminders

Chocolates for Shopping

Firefighter Competition

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News