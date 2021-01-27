Rolette County Jail open with restrictions

The Rolette County Jail is open after a temporary closure was ordered back in June, following the death of an inmate.

Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson said he and staff underwent diligent efforts to train on procedure and policy to overall improve performance at the jail.



The jail is currently a grade two facility — meaning it can hold inmates for up to 90 days.



It opened back in the fall after about four months of being closed and gradually worked its way up to grade two.



Gustafson says the goal is to get back to a grade one facility, to be able to once again hold inmates for up to a year.



If inmates need to be held for longer than 90 days, they’re transferred to neighboring facilities in places like Devil’s Lake, Rugby, Bottineau, or Ward County.