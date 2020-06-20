Rolette County Public Health District is encouraging teens to get their immunization shots

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at Rolette School, staff from public health will be holding a free drive-thru clinic.

The first 25 teens to arrive will be gifted a free Rolla Dairy Queen ice cream pass and everyone who receives immunizations will get a chance to win a 50 inch TV or an XBOX.

Staff just want to encourage teens to get those important shots.

“We don’t want to, along with COVID, be battling a measles outbreak or a tetanus outbreak or something like polio. The vaccines that we give are still important.” Registered Nurse Renae Henderson said.

There is no registration, just simply show up and clinic staff will guide you through the rest.

