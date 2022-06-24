ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — An area sheriff’s office is seeking more deputies, but it lacks the funding.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office currently has eight deputies positions which are all currently filled.

After a contract ended, the sheriff’s office had to get rid of three positions, but the county commissioners were able to fund the three positions once this happened.

The Sheriff, Nathan Gustafson, says he’s thankful for the commissioners for funding, but he wishes he had more deputies to patrol the area.



“That made a big difference. Just imagine what we could do if we had 10 to 15 deputies around here. The crimes would drop, but with our revenue that we get off our tax base, we’re not able to add those jobs like we would like. So we’re operating the best we can with what we have,” said Gustafson.

He says he’s also having a difficult time retaining correctional officers for the Rolette County Jail.