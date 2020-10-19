Rolette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman, boy

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Ashlee Wiedrich and Ashdan Selzler.

Wiedrich is a 32-year-old female, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’2″ tall and 115 pounds. Wiedrich is said to be driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox missing a rear window. She should be with her son, Selzler.





Selzler is an 8-year-old male, with sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a yellow and gray North Face jacket with a blue sweater underneath.

If you have any information on Wiedrich or Selzler, contact the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623.