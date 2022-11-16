ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural residence in Rolette County for a burglary in progress.

According to a Facebook post, upon arrival, deputies established a perimeter and entered the residence where, after a search, they found two people.

Both of them were detained.

After further investigation, one person was allegedly placed under arrest for burglary, theft of property, and hindering law enforcement.

The other person will be charged at a later date.

Rolette County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to contact their office at (701) 477-5623 or 911 when they observe suspicious activity.