Roll over in Jamestown leaves one dead

A Wyoming man was pronounced dead after his pick-up rolled over when he entered exit 258 off I-94 near Jamestown at approximately 2:17 p.m. this afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that the 69-year-old man lost control of his pick-up after entering exit 258, causing him to hit the median and roll over onto the opposite lane of the highway.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger, a 26-year-old man from Wyoming, was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other cars were involved in the incident and the crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.