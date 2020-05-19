Rolla couple celebrates turning 100 years old; you can help them with sending a card

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As you get older, you may not look forward to birthdays as much as you once did. But hitting those milestone years can be exciting, and one Rolla couple recently celebrated a major milestone together. 

Helen Guilbert-Ryyth and Rudy Ryyth both are now 100 years old.

Rudy celebrated March 26 and Helen on May 12. 

Their family had a celebration planned for them at the American Legion but had to cancel because of COVID-19. 

Now, the family is asking for your help.

“So we had to do something in its place so we thought, ‘Let’s do cards, let’s do as much as we can to off-set that,'” said Michael Guilbert, Helen’s son.

They’re hoping to collect at least 200 cards.

If you would like to send a card to Helen and Rudy, the address is:

618 8th Ave. NE
Rolla, ND 58367

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

McQuades Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuades Canceled"

Gas Tax Revenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Tax Revenue"

Housing Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Market"

Opening Day Announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Day Announced"

Ballot Status

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Status"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19"

Birthday Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Cards"

Little Free Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Free Pantry"

Garrison PD Growing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison PD Growing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Big Event Decisions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Event Decisions"

City Manager Pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Manager Pay"

Meet the Interpreter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Interpreter"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge