Rolla couple celebrates turning 100 years old; you can help them with sending a card

As you get older, you may not look forward to birthdays as much as you once did. But hitting those milestone years can be exciting, and one Rolla couple recently celebrated a major milestone together.

Helen Guilbert-Ryyth and Rudy Ryyth both are now 100 years old.

Rudy celebrated March 26 and Helen on May 12.

Their family had a celebration planned for them at the American Legion but had to cancel because of COVID-19.

Now, the family is asking for your help.

“So we had to do something in its place so we thought, ‘Let’s do cards, let’s do as much as we can to off-set that,'” said Michael Guilbert, Helen’s son.

They’re hoping to collect at least 200 cards.

If you would like to send a card to Helen and Rudy, the address is:

618 8th Ave. NE

Rolla, ND 58367