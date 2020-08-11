Rolla residents vote in special election on whether they want to partially fund road project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People in the city of Rolla headed to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to cast their votes on a city-wide street improvement project. 47 blocks of city roads would be replaced, as well as the water and sewer lines underneath.

If passed, the entire project is estimated to cost $15 million, and $11.6 million of that would be footed by the taxpayer.

“Until we get all the bidding in, the projected cost at this point is roughly about $1,300 a year,” said Mayor John Hardy.

And that wasn’t the only thing special about the election. Unlike the recent primary elections, the Mayor says they decided to stick with in-person voting, with social distancing guidelines in place, as well as the option for mail-in ballots. We spoke to one person who was out voting Tuesday.

“I do feel like this pandemic should be taken seriously, but I do feel that people’s opinions should be heard. And as long as people are practicing safe distancing, and masking up and washing your hands. It can be done,” said Rolla resident, Alexis Disher.

Mayor Hardy says if the project does not pass they will have to find other ways to fund it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

