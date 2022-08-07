The Minot Park District gave a special group a thumbs up to enjoy their favorite hobby.

The Minot Kite Fliers were able to be spotted today from around Minot.

With his Kites high in the sky, Paul Lutzen celebrated the the life of their late friend Rollie Metz, who passed away five years ago.

Lutzen and Metz were childhood friends, who would fly kites together growing up.

Saturday 12 kites took to the skies as well as those in attendance to honor Rollie Metz.

When flying kites in this field in Minot, they like to call it Rollie Fest.

Lutzen and the Minot Kite Fliers can now be found flying their kites in Minot through out the season.

For more information please visit the Rollie Fest Facebook.