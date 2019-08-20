Rollover crash in rural Billings County kills Belfield woman

A woman from Belfield was killed in a rollover crash in rural Billings County on Monday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old Belfield woman was driving an SUV about 15 miles north of Belfield around 4:45 PM central time.

She drove off the road, then overcorrected and rolled her vehicle. Authorities say she was ejected from the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. The victim’s identity has not yet been released to the public.