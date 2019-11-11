Rollover Crash Results in Serious Injuries

A Michigan man is being treated for serious injuries after a rollover crash four miles north of Trenton, North Dakota Saturday night.

At 9:45 p.m., the 29-year-old man was traveling Northbound on Hwy 1804 in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep ran off the roadway into the East ditch, overturned, and came to rest in a field.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire and EMS officials.

The driver was transported by to CHI St. Alexius hospital in Williston and later flown by air ambulance to Trinity hospital in Minot.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Fire & Rescue, Williston Rural Fire, Williston Ambulance, Williston City Fire all responded.

Highway Patrol says it was snowy and windy at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.