Rollover Crash Results in Serious Injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Michigan man is being treated for serious injuries after a rollover crash four miles north of Trenton, North Dakota Saturday night.

At 9:45 p.m., the 29-year-old man was traveling Northbound on Hwy 1804 in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep ran off the roadway into the East ditch, overturned, and came to rest in a field.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire and EMS officials.

The driver was transported by to CHI St. Alexius hospital in Williston and later flown by air ambulance to Trinity hospital in Minot.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Fire & Rescue, Williston Rural Fire, Williston Ambulance, Williston City Fire all responded.

Highway Patrol says it was snowy and windy at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"

Garage Sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garage Sale"

Late Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Thanksgiving"

U-Mary Women's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class AAA Semifnals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Semifnals"

Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler"

Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge