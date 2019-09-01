Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Ronald Mcdonald House gets new Tooth Taxi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Ronald McDonald house got a new Tooth Taxi to provide more kids with dental services.

The tooth taxi transports health professionals from the Ronald McDonald House to the Care Mobile, which is a state of the art mobile dental clinic.

Organizers say this is a great way for them to travel in order to save gas in their own cars. Plus, they can’t actually travel in the care mobile.

This is the third tooth taxi that has been donated to them by Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

Organizers say with the taxi, they are able to bring health care directly to kids in need.

“Many of these children have not seen a dentist before or may not have access to dental care. If a child’s teeth are bothering them then they won’t sleep well at night, eat well or do well at school. So, this gives kids an opportunity,” said Kathy Keiser, Executive Director at Ronald McDonald House.

In 2018, the Ronald McDonald House Care Mobile delivered services at 44 sites, treating 1,085 children. They provided 2,188 appointments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Underwood Couple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Couple"

National Anthem

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem"

Stark County Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Chaplain"

College Textbook Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Textbook Prices"

I-94 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Construction"

McKenzie Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Injury Crash"

BPS Crossover Invite Day 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Crossover Invite Day 2"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19"

Car Safety Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Safety Kids"

Mandan Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Bar"

Williston Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Shooting"

Class AA, Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A, 9-Man"

Class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA"

St. Mary's Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Football"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

IHS in trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "IHS in trouble"

Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deadly Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Weekend"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"
More Video

Don't Miss