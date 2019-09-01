Ronald Mcdonald House gets new Tooth Taxi

The Ronald McDonald house got a new Tooth Taxi to provide more kids with dental services.

The tooth taxi transports health professionals from the Ronald McDonald House to the Care Mobile, which is a state of the art mobile dental clinic.

Organizers say this is a great way for them to travel in order to save gas in their own cars. Plus, they can’t actually travel in the care mobile.

This is the third tooth taxi that has been donated to them by Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

Organizers say with the taxi, they are able to bring health care directly to kids in need.

“Many of these children have not seen a dentist before or may not have access to dental care. If a child’s teeth are bothering them then they won’t sleep well at night, eat well or do well at school. So, this gives kids an opportunity,” said Kathy Keiser, Executive Director at Ronald McDonald House.

In 2018, the Ronald McDonald House Care Mobile delivered services at 44 sites, treating 1,085 children. They provided 2,188 appointments.