Ronald McDonald House Receives Early Gifts

Bismarck High School students spread holiday cheer to their neighbors at the Ronald McDonald House as part of their community service project.

The ninth-grade AVID class put together care packages for the families staying with the local charity.

This morning the students walked over to the local foundation and gave the boxes to the executive director.

They donated hygiene products, snacks, games and toys.

The students hope that their donation could make a difference in the families lives that are staying there.

“In a way I kind of just thought about it because how when I was littler I kind of grew up being in a hospital because of my little brother. So I just thought about the other families. And I was like that would be a great idea just to bring them something because I know how stressful it is knowing you have a loved one in the hospital. And it’s just really stressful,” shares Ahjahnae Martell, a student at Bismarck High School.

Eight families can stay in the Ronald McDonald house at a time.

At the moment, they are housing five families.

