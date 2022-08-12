BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An event to not only get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors, but it’s also for a good cause.

Friday at 6 p.m., all are welcome to join the Crosstown Brewdown, which involves breweries in Bismarck-Mandan.

Tickets are required but don’t fret, there are still some available.

The event will be hosted on the rooftop of StoneHome Brewing Company with a live band, beer, and brats.

All Proceeds will go to the MSA United Way Backpacks for Kids program.

“Something that the original breweries involved were important for the community it’s just what we’ve been given to in the community it provides backpacks with food for kids that don’t always have food at home so it’s a great cause,” said StoneHome Brewer, Ivan Graf.

Food will also be available for tonight’s event.

If you cannot make it and still wish to help, head over to their website.