Roosevelt Elementary celebrates World Kindness Day

MINOT — North Dakotans have been plenty busy during today’s World Kindness Day.

One school, Roosevelt Elementary, in Minot is participating for the first year.

A school counselor thought it would be a great idea to have kids do kind things throughout the day and take a pledge to be kind.

She said being kind is free, quick and it makes people feel good. We spoke to a couple of kids to see what they did.

“Put my friend’s paper in his mailbox for him,” said fourth-grader Gavin Gathman.

“When like a student is getting bullied or something like that, I say, ‘Hey, that isn’t nice and be nice to the person and they’ll be nice back,'” said fifth-grader London Silva.

It was such a success, they plan on doing it again next year…

But, teachers and students hope the kindness continues throughout the year.