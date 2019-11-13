Roosevelt Elementary celebrates World Kindness Day

MINOT — North Dakotans have been plenty busy during today’s World Kindness Day.
One school, Roosevelt Elementary, in Minot is participating for the first year.
A school counselor thought it would be a great idea to have kids do kind things throughout the day and take a pledge to be kind.
She said being kind is free, quick and it makes people feel good. We spoke to a couple of kids to see what they did.
“Put my friend’s paper in his mailbox for him,” said fourth-grader Gavin Gathman.
“When like a student is getting bullied or something like that, I say, ‘Hey, that isn’t nice and be nice to the person and they’ll be nice back,'” said fifth-grader London Silva.
It was such a success, they plan on doing it again next year…
But, teachers and students hope the kindness continues throughout the year.