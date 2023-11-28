BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been 100 years since Bismarck’s own Roosevelt Elementary School opened its doors to educate the young minds of North Dakota.

Now, students and staff are reflecting on this centennial anniversary, as well as looking forward to many more years to come.

“The original Roosevelt was built here in 1923,” explained school principal Brenda Beiswenger, “so we’re right up at the 100-year mark of the original building and the original school plan. The community at that time didn’t feel this location was the correct location because it was out of town. That’s interesting today, knowing that we are right in the middle of town now — but it wasn’t so in 1923.”

Throughout the years, Roosevelt changed to accommodate Bismarck’s growing population. The original elementary school building was torn down, and the current building was constructed in its place in 1975. With the help of a grant, the new elementary school was renovated to reflect its namesake — with a mural in the gym that is modeled after Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The building isn’t the only part of the school that’s changed, however. Back in its early days, Roosevelt had four classrooms instead of six, and teachers were paid less than $1,300 a year. The faces that can be found in the hallways, too, have also changed quite a bit — but teachers say that throughout the years, the same sense of community has lasted throughout Roosevelt’s past and present.

“With all of the new schools that have popped up,” shared Kindergarten Teacher Marlee Meschke, “there’s always that curiosity of what would it be like to teach at a bigger school with more than one kindergarten class.”

No matter how many times she considered leaving Roosevelt, Meschke always changed her mind. Now, with the help of their strong sense of community, and their 100-year-old legacy, both she and the other staff members of Roosevelt Elementary live out Bismarck Public Schools’ mission of empowering all learners to thrive.

“There’s something about this school, it’s just a little community,” explained Meschke. “I feel really fortunate when they begin kindergarten here, and when they leave, their siblings come along the way. I feel like I know the majority, maybe 98.5%, of the kids here.”

In 2024, Roosevelt Elementary will have officially been in session for an entire century. They’re planning to have a dedication sometime during the next year, and they’re hoping many Roosevelt Elementary graduates, regardless of their ages, will be able to join in the celebration.