MINOT, N.D (KXNET) – The dog days of summer are on us and pools all over the state are reaching full capacity.

Roosevelt Park Pool was filled with people due to today’s heat.

Today Roosevelt Park zoo reached full capacity within hours of opening up.

Residents lined up outside, waiting to get into the pool.

You can expect temperatures ranging up 97 degrees in the coming week.

With hotter weather Roosevelt Park Pool is expecting to be packed almost everyday, even on weekdays.

“It’s probably going to be full capacity every single day, even though that schools out and people have to work, they’re still going to bring their kids here,” said Lifeguard Instructor Katie Ngush.

Even with the rush of swimmers Roosevelt Park Zoo will maintain their same hours.