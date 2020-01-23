Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Roosevelt Park Pool getting new dual waterslide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Roosevelt Park Pool is replacing its waterslide with a new dual waterslide during the summer of 2020 in Minot.

The new slide will feature dual slides with individual run-out chutes separate from the main 50-meter pool.

Proposed slide

Due to the construction of the new slide during the summer, there will be no slide in place this season, but the rest of the pool will remain open.

“It’s going to be a busy summer at the Roosevelt Park Pool as we start work on the new waterslide,” said Ron Merritt, Executive Director of the Minot Park District. “The Roosevelt Park Pool welcomes thousands of visitors every summer. We believe this is a great asset to the community, and we are excited for this new feature for our citizens and visitors from around the region.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Chili Bowl V preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chili Bowl V preview"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23"

Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures"

5th Annual Sanford Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "5th Annual Sanford Classic"

U-Mary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey"

McClusky

Thumbnail for the video titled "McClusky"

Goodrich School Change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Goodrich School Change"

Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Burleigh Co Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Co Election"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge