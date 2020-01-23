Roosevelt Park Pool getting new dual waterslide

The Roosevelt Park Pool is replacing its waterslide with a new dual waterslide during the summer of 2020 in Minot.

The new slide will feature dual slides with individual run-out chutes separate from the main 50-meter pool.

Proposed slide

Due to the construction of the new slide during the summer, there will be no slide in place this season, but the rest of the pool will remain open.

“It’s going to be a busy summer at the Roosevelt Park Pool as we start work on the new waterslide,” said Ron Merritt, Executive Director of the Minot Park District. “The Roosevelt Park Pool welcomes thousands of visitors every summer. We believe this is a great asset to the community, and we are excited for this new feature for our citizens and visitors from around the region.”