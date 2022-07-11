MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A public pool is taking a different approach to exercise.

Zumba is often referred to as a dance party by many who join in and at the Roosevelt Park Pool they decided to turn it into a full-on party.

“I think it’s just fun, it’s fun to get out there, it’s a fun thing to do but it’s a group of people doing stuff together, but they like the fact that no one can see what they are doing either. They’re not as self-conscious about exercising,” said Zumba instructor Diana Peterson.

Don’t let the water fool you though, as this is still a good cardiovascular workout.

The instructors say it adds more resistance while keeping things easy on the body.

“It’s easier on the joints, it’s a little lower impact, you’re not, you’re jumping but you don’t have the force that you do on land,” added Peterson.

She adds that people really seem to enjoy the environment and connecting with other people.

“It’s high energy but I think it’s higher, it’s higher energy when there is more people here and it’s just more fun as a group when you’re all interacting,” said Peterson.

Aqua Zumba is available Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. and is for those who are 14 and up.

Each class cost $5 and is an hour long and Peterson says the more people who attend, the merrier.

Roosevelt Park Pool also hosts a Senior Water Aerobics class for those 55 and older.