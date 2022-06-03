MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s pool season, and public pools in the area opening for the summer and are ready to welcome locals for a dip in the water!

Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot opened Friday.

Recreation Manager Ann Neshiem says she’s looking forward to hosting fun events for the public.

“We do have a soggy doggy, that comes later in the summer. We will have some fun things we haven’t announced yet but were going to have some cardboard boat races, we’re going to be a part of the national biggest swimming lesson in the nation day,” she said.

Roosevelt Park Pool is open 12-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.