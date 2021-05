The Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot will open for the season on Saturday, June 5 — and so will their new dual waterslides!

The Minot Park District said on Facebook the slide tower is 39 feet, featuring one spiral tube slide for the first 20 feet that opens for the last 19 feet. The second slide has an open chute the whole way.

Plus, both slides have a separate catch pool to make exiting easier.

The waterslide idea was proposed in January of 2020, and construction is now complete.