Roosevelt Park Zoo brings animals to you through social media

Roosevelt Park Zoo is not open to the public, but that doesn’t mean kids and adults can’t visit the zoo virtually.

Staff at the zoo have found a way to bring the animals into people’s homes, while they’re stuck at home.

Despite the zoo being empty of people, some of the animals are still making plenty of noise. That’s thanks to the magic of social media, and the team at Roosevelt Park Zoo getting creative.

The videos, hosted by Jennifer Kleen, or “Jungle Jenn” as she’s known, showcase different animals each day and provide an educational behind-the-scenes look at different tasks done by zoo staff.

Kleen said the goal first and foremost is to provide education to community members about the animals that inhabit the zoo, whether they are physically there or not.

“Our mission is conservation and education — that is true whether we have a physical location or not. So, even when we are not able to invite people into the zoo, we’re able to take it to them,” said Kleen.

It’s just another way to keep kids learning and having fun, while the animals have the run of the zoo, for now.

To watch Jungle Jenn and the animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, CLICK HERE for the link to the zoo’s Facebook page, where the videos will be posted.