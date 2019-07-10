Roosevelt Park Zoo camel dies

It’s a sad day at Roosevelt Park Zoo.

One of the camels at the zoo, Priya (PRE-YA), was found dead last Friday from injuries that happened overnight.



Priya came to the zoo from Fargo, with a second camel named Sisco. The zoo doesn’t plan to leave him alone for very long.

Jennifer Kleen: We would be looking to add a second Bactrian camel. Bactrian camels have the two hump rather than a dromedary that has one hump. The two humped camels are actually from the highlands and so they’re kinda cold weather animals so they’re nice education creatures to have at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Kleen adds that the cause of death is still unknown.