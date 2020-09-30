Roosevelt Park Zoo Director accepts new position as CEO of Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls

Becky Dewitz, the Roosevelt Park Zoo director since 2016, recently accepted a new position as the CEO of the Zoo at Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls.

She first joined RPZ in 2006 as Zoo Educator. She was part of the team spearheading evacuation and flood recovery in 2011 and served with the Greater Minot Zoological Society.

According to a press release, under Dewitz’s direction, new species were added at the zoo including Okapi and Black-Footed Ferret, both in 2017, and improvements were made in the Children’s Zoo.

She will assume her new role in Sioux Falls in October.