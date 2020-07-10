Roosevelt Park Zoo educating community on endangered species

Thursday was a sad day at Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot as 20-year-old Amur tiger, Krapinka died.

The big cat lived at Roosevelt Park Zoo for 11 years and staff there say she developed a strong bond with her fellow felines.

Krapinka suffered from kidney failure, which led to her humane euthanization by veterinary staff.

Normally, Amur tigers only live until about 14 years old, but the zoo’s director says Krapinka’s confident personality is part of what kept her going.

“Her personality especially when she was younger, and she was a very small specimen of her species. She was pretty petite and I don’t know if it was because of her size she felt that she needed to have more bark behind her if you will but she was a very sassy cat,” Roosevelt Park Zoo Director Becky Dewitz said.

The zoo will be hosting an event Saturday where families can learn how to help save endangered wild animals like Krapinka.

Conservation Day will hold a variety of activities for all ages, and Dewitz says education, especially at a young age, is the key to saving these animals.

“We can build that foundation of understanding and through that understanding, we build their empathy for wild animals and that can continue throughout their whole life we want to educate people from small to old,” Dewitz said.

Conservation Day goes from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.