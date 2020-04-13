Roosevelt Park Zoo hosts ‘Recycled Art Contest’

Roosevelt Park Zoo may not be open, but its staff has an idea for you and your family to keep busy at home while also being mindful of the environment.

The zoo is hosting a “recycled art contest” in hopes to get people to think about the amount of garbage they’re creating.

Contestants submit photos of animal-themed works of art made out of anything from plastic bottles to bags to soup cans.

The grand prize of the contest is a one year family membership to the zoo.

An education specialist for the zoo says the contest is a fun way to teach families about being friends of the environment.

“I think the goal of it is to just show people that things can be repurposed and have new life and also to think about how much stuff is going in and what’s going into our garbage and how we can repurpose it,” Roosevelt Park Zoo Education Coordinator Nicole Barnhart said.

To learn how you can participate in the Recycled Art Contest, click here.