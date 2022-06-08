MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We all know how important it is to make sure kids have fun but also stay safe doing it — safety is a priority not only for us but more so for our little ones.

Roosevelt Park Zoo along with Trinity Hospital teamed up and to host a Wild About Safety event.

This event featured free admission, courtesy of Enbridge, and stations throughout the park to educate kids about their safety.

“Kids love the zoo, we thought we would bring our safety partners in so that while they’re enjoying the zoo, that they can come and see what our safety partners have to offer,” said Safe Kids Coordinator Amber Emerson.

Stations consisted of a roll over machine, showing children what happens when you don’t wear your seatbelt. They also promoted eye protection and how fast kids in hot cars can get heatstroke.

“Even on a day like today when seemingly it’s just a nice day and it’s not hot, om what really can happen and how fast cars can heat up,” said Emerson.

Emerson says Safe Kids Minot is an organization which mission focuses on reducing unintentional injuries for kids 19 and under.

The group covered even more safety categories, like fire and medication safety.

All these issues impact our children’s well-being and safety.

“They got the kids engaged and helped them to learn how important it is to be safe and to have safe practices, while they are at home or out running around this summer,” said Roosevelt Park Zoo Director Jeff Bullock.

Kids that attended this event all left with a goodie bag full of information.

“It was a group of volunteers that had been working, really for the last four or five months to organize the entire event and I think they did a great job, getting everything organized before hand, so that when the day came everything ran smoothly and I think everybody had a great time,” said Bullock.

This was the first time Roosevelt Park Zoo and Trinity Health in Minot partnered to host this event.