MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Roosevelt Park Zoo is planning a new way of informing the public about local plants and animals.

The zoo began plans to reimagine the exhibit spaces for those on the north side of the river cut off by the flood protection plan.

This area currently houses goats and bees.

In the future, the zoo would like the children’s farm to feature prominent cattle in North Dakota.

It will be separated into two parts and focus heavily on the cultures of North Dakota.

“To see the different crops that are grown, it’s not just wheat, or corn, or soybean. There’s chickpeas, a whole assortment of things, the cattle, the sheep. The things that are raised just beyond the borders of the city,” said Roosevelt Park Zoo Director, Jeff Bullock.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo hopes to start this process around 2025.