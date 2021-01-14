Roosevelt Park Zoo offering sensory inclusive kits for visitors

Roaring lions and howling lemurs can be a bit overwhelming for visitors to any zoo.

That’s why the staff at Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot are providing sensory inclusive bags to guests who may be overstimulated by the sights and sounds.

The kits came to the zoo from Kulture City, a nonprofit geared toward helping people with sensory accessibility.

Each kit contains headphones, a weighted lap pad and even emotion cue cards for non-verbal visitors.

“We took it upon ourselves to do these trainings to learn how individuals with different sensory needs process the world around them to try to be more understanding as staff members — and to try to provide those opportunities for our guests so they have an enjoyable memorable experience,” Zoo Educator Sarah Peterson said.

The zoo currently has six kits available for use.

