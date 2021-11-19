Roosevelt Park Zoo, Sanford Health earn state vocational rehabilitation awards

Sanford Health and the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot have been recognized for their work in vocational rehabilitation in the state.
Sanford Health was named the State Vocational Rehabilitation Employer of the Year by the ND Department of Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the State Rehabilitation Council.
Sanford was recognized for its “willingness to make workplace accommodations allowing for multiple individuals with disabilities to become and remain employed in non entry-level positions.”
Minot’s Roosevelt Park Zoo earned the North Dakota You Make a Difference Award, which honors a state business for providing work experience opportunities for students with disabilities, and actively supporting, developing and inspiring students to achieve goals in a competitive and integrated employment setting.
The zoo specifically was recognized for “providing students with disabilities with temporary work experiences in a variety of areas including concessions, gift shop, janitorial, and dietary support for animals.”
The awards were presented to Sanford Health and Roosevelt Park Zoo during the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation’s October training conference in Fargo.