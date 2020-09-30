Roosevelt Park Zoo says goodbye to 9-year-old otter, Holly

The Roosevelt Park Zoo had to say goodbye to another loved one this year: 9-year-old otter, Holly.

Keeper staff noticed unusual behavior for Holly and contacted veterinarian Dr. Logan Wood, according to a press release.

The zoo says Holly seemed “distressed and out of character” before a diagnostic workup,

where she revealed no evidence of systemic disease.

She went into cardiac arrest and passed away on Labor Day during the exam, despite CPR attempts. A necropsy did not reveal any further details.

The zoo says Dr. Wood is working with the state veterinarian office to test for less common diseases.

The zoo added that otters have an average lifespan in the wild of about 9-13 years, and considerations are being made for Loki, their 6-year-old male otter because they are considered social in nature.

The zoo recently said goodbye to their oldest Amur tiger, Krapinka, due to deteriorated kidney function, and educational animal ambassador, Peanut the chinchilla, both in July.