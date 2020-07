Soon after announcing the passing of its oldest tiger, 20-year-old Krapinka, the Roosevelt Park Zoo said goodbye to one of its educational animal ambassadors, Peanut the chinchilla.

Peanut was 15 years old and often joined their team in schools.

The zoo says as he aged closer to retirement, he visited children less and joined Curator Brandi in her office for extra company.

They said they “will miss our softest ambassador.”