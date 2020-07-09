Roosevelt Park Zoo says goodbye to their oldest tiger, Krapinka

Krapinka, a 20-year-old Amur tiger at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, has passed away.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo says their Welfare & Wellness Committee, including their veterinarian, had been monitoring Krapinka since last week after her mobility declined. After further evaluation, and taking into consideration her age-related changes, they made the decision to euthanize her.

The zoo says a necropsy and bloodwork confirmed suspicion that her kidney function had

deteriorated dramatically since her physical exam during her spring move into the newly

completed RPZ Amur Tiger River Valley habitat.

The zoo says in her younger years, Krapinka was known for her spirit. Even in her elder days, it was her rare but sharp snarl that would get your attention at dinner time.