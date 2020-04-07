Roosevelt Park Zoo updates how keepers handle animals

Across the state people are practicing safe ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But in today’s Your Health First–now, people should protect themselves against spreading and contracting the virus to animals.

After a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, local zoos are beefing up precautions.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo has guidelines in place to keep its staff and animals safe. Closing to the public and cancelling events were major parts of keeping the spread of the virus away from the zoo.

Now, the animal keepers are changing how they handle animals that are susceptible to the virus.

“Our keepers are wearing surgical mask and gloves when they are interacting with our big cats, and the otters and ferrets too, just out of precaution,” says Jennifer Kleen, Roosevelt Park Zoo,

Kleen says in the past, they have used these precautions with primates. No animals at the zoo have showed symtoms of the virus.