MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Zoos across the country are seeing an increase in visitors thanks to the warm summer weather — and at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, it’s no different.

At the end of June, there were 46,000 visitors, which is lower than the year before, but still a large amount of visitors.



“Our biggest season ever was at 115,000, which was in 2021. We’d love to hit that again, but that was also our first year ever crossing 100,000 guests in our zoo,” said Jennifer Kleen, the executive director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society.

The zoo has many new baby animals to see this year thanks to the species survival plan, which ensures the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums across North America.



“The species survival plan’s really important because at least we know that we can keep our animals safe. Genetics create a population up in them so then if their wild counterparts are ever having a difficult time, we can help that ut with the animals we have,” said Ryan Pederson, the lead North Trail and outreach zookeeper.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is not just a fun community activity. The zoo also helps endangered animals by preserving their species and conserving their habitats.



“We want to create opportunities to make memories with that animal, to make a connection with that animal. So that you’re watching what you’re doing in your daily life because everything has a ripple effect. Everything that we do can have an effect on conservation throughout the world,” said Kleen.

And conservation isn’t only something that zoos are responsible for. There are things that you can do at your own home, to help with local efforts.



“Putting out pollinator plants help a lot of our bees, our natural pollinators. Recycling, water bins so you’re not wasting so much water, especially recycling batteries actually helps the wetlands all around the area,” said Pederson.

Pollinator plants include milkweeds, sunflowers and dandelions all help the cause.

The current big project the zoo is working on completing is the Amur Leopard Habitat. The habitat is expected to be completed by the fall.