Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe earlier this week

The Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomed a new giraffe Tuesday morning.

He measured at 5’9″ and weighed 150 pounds. Neither baby or mother giraffe require assistance during birth. This isn’t the first giraffe born to these parents.

And you can stop by and check out the new baby.

“It’s always exciting. Like I said, this is their eighth so they’re pretty much veterans in that category, but every time you have a new baby it’s exciting for them. Not only for us here at the zoo but for their species,” said Chelsea Mihalick, zookeeper.

The zoo will release information soon on how the public can help name the new baby.

