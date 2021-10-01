Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes giraffe calf

The Roosevelt Park Zoo has grown by 6 feet!

A giraffe calf was born on Wednesday to Kianga and Mashama, the ninth calf born to the pair, according to Jennifer Kleen, the Greater Minot Zoological Society executive director.

The calf weighs 127 pounds and is 6 feet tall. The gender will be announced on Oct. 4.

To celebrate, the zoo is having a baby shower on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Money will be raised for enrichment items for the new calf.

Money will also be raised in a one-item auction: a gender reveal painting by Mashama — the father to the calf!