Roosevelt Park Zoo will recycle your electronics to help save wild animal habitats

Recycling your old and unwanted electronics can help an endangered species.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is registered with EcoCell to recycle old electronics.

Many electronics contain coltan, which is primarily mined in the African Congo and destroys the habitat of animals.

The Congo is home to many animals, including the Okapi.

Conservation is a huge part of the zoo’s mission and they want to offer a way for the community to get involved.

“It’s easy to send money overseas and hope that it’s getting to the right place or you can do something at home, something that you’re already tripping over, something that is already useless to you, can mean a big deal for an animal like the Okapi,” said Jennifer Kleen, Executive Director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society.

People can bring in old cellphones, tablets, other electronics, and chargers.

The items do not have to be in working condition.