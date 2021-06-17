Roosevelt Park Zoo’s Dr. Logan Wood earns title of ND’s first Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator

Roosevelt Park Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Logan Wood is North Dakota’s first Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator.

Jennifer Kleen, the executive director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society, says the certification is offered through the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council and shows commitment to a “gold standard in rehabilitation care.” It requires expanded knowledge in triage, physiology, legislature and medication administration.









Kleen says Dr. Wood’s CWR could potentially provide rehabilitation for animals, especially in northern

North Dakota.