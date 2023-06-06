WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A pretrial conference for a Williston man accused of several drug and bomb-related charges has also been pushed back after he was assigned a new attorney.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Ross Petrie’s previous attorney, Jeff Nehring, withdrew from the case back in April because Petrie failed to fulfill the obligations Nehring required of him.

Williston Police officers say they found nearly 1,500 pounds of homemade explosive materials in Petrie’s garage back in January. Petrie is facing several drug and bomb-related charges including the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a bomb.

Now that Petrie has a new attorney, his pretrial conference is pushed back to August 1. His trial is scheduled for August 14.