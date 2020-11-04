Rotary Club of Minot using shirt sale to benefit parks and recreation

The Rotary Club of Minot is hoping to bring a little extra outdoor adventure to the community.

For the next week, the service organization will be selling T-shirts, and in turn, all of the proceeds will go back into the Minot Parks and Recreation Department so they can purchase more fun things to do like ice skates, kayaks and a few other outdoor amenities.

One club member tells us the hope is to give people something that’s both active and fun to do in light of COVID-19.

“We were thrilled that the park district was willing to partner with us on this and it’s really exciting and it’s all stuff that just enhances our quality of life,” Rotary member Staci Kenney said.

Kenney says the fundraiser will end Nov. 15.

To purchase a shirt: Click Here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

