BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An award-winning musician and educator in North Dakota has now cemented his place in history.

Because a painting of the newest Rough Rider Award recipient now hangs alongside fellow recipients in the State Capitol.

The portrait of Dr. Merton Utgaard is now up on display in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame.

The Rough Rider award recognizes North Dakotans who have gained national recognition.

Utgaard was the founder of the International Music Camp, which sees up to 2,000 campers from around the world each summer at the International Peace Garden.

“His vision, his commitment to make this incredible institution which still goes on if you haven’t been up there, it’s got amazing facilities. Clearly has an impact on educators and students and he became around the world,” said North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum.

Although Utgaard has since passed, his legacy lives on at the International Music Camp.