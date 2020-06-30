Rough weather produces great photos, videos captured by residents

Local News

The wild weather moving through the region has produced not only in rain and, in some areas, hail, but also some amazing photos and video of the storm, captured by area residents venturing outside out of curiosity or on the way to work.

From spectacular views of the tumultuous sky to storm damage to a few funny moments in the midst of the rain, KX viewers documented it all.

Melissa Haag caught this panoramic view of the storm outside Granville at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Brandon Heimann captured some terrific images of lightning near Hebron while on his way to work Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Tyler Wold caught some of the damage caused around New Town from Monday night’s storms.

Sue Schlehr captured video of the line of clouds and rain that moved through the Mandan area early Tuesday morning. This was shot southwest of Mandan around 7:30 a.m.

Caitlin M. Kanski captured what she called “the eye of the storm” Tuesday morning south of Mandan looking north over the Missouri River towards Bismarck.

Tyler Snyder took this picture near Velva Tuesday morning from the highway.

And Taylor Feller caught this view of the storm near Voltaire, just before the rains came Tuesday morning.

In some areas, quick and heavy downpours briefly flooded some city streets. In Bismarck, portions of Continental Avenue were flooded just deep enough for a kayaker to take advantage of the temporary river, as captured by Michelle Voegele Stoxen in a photo and video.

Meanwhile, Bismarck resident Caitlin M. Kanski noticed some unusual traffic moving along a flooded street not far from the Capitol. Apparently, Bismarck has a new automated system where the trash bins deliver themselves…

Drake resident Mandi Isaak Berger took this photo along Highway 52 east of Bergen as she was heading to Velva Tuesday morning. The line of clouds almost mirrors the highway.

Aurora Roush caught some lightning-lit skies outside Willow City, looking toward Bottineau.

Jesse Clauson caught some of the ferocity of the wind, rain and lightning during the storm in the New Town area.

