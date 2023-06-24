DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Explore all things fun on the western edge this weekend.

Roughrider Days Fair and Expo is here, and there’s something to do for the whole family, including a big carnival.

The carnival contains all kinds of thrills and features some local favorites.

Kids of all ages can enjoy the games, cotton candy and all types of rides.

Wristbands and individual tickets will be available for carnival rides, and wristbands are $35 for the carnival pass.

“Lots of activities, lots of rides, lots of food and bring your kids, you’ll have lots of fun, we can’t wait to see you there,” said Tom Gray from Roughrider Days.

To check out all the fun at this year’s Roughrider Days, click here.