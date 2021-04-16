Roundabouts coming to 43rd Ave in Bismarck

What used to be a more minor road in the Capital City has become a bustling, congested one. The traffic on two-lane 43rd Avenue continues to grow.

Although construction is pretty well completed between State and Washington Streets, there are two other intersections in need of attention.

Back in the summer of 2019, the city held a meeting to discuss two options: traffic signals or roundabouts at 19th and 26th streets. The City Commission ultimately decided to go with roundabouts at both intersections in a meeting this March.

“We’re looking at traffic volumes that a roundabout, a single-lane roundabout, would be able to accommodate without much delay, or similar delay to what a traffic signal is,” shared City Engineer Gabe Schell.

“…A roundabout has, typically, a 90% reduction in fatal and serious injury-type crashes, so a roundabout is a safer type of intersection treatment.”

Schell says the project, including other road and water main improvements from State to 26th Street. will cost $22 million. Due to the amount of funding needed, construction isn’t set to begin until next year.