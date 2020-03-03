Routers Can Serve as a Safe-Guard for Kids on the Internet

About a week ago, KX News spoke with our local tech guru about laws in place to protect our kids on the internet.

What we found out is it’s mostly up to parents to be that safe-guard.

But, there is technology that can help. Marlo Anderson said several newer internet routers can actually block certain sites if you tell them to.

You can also program them to turn certain devices off past a certain hour at night.

“And you can even add to that list. So if you don’t want your kids on social media, for example, you can just add those to that list, and then they’re not allowed to get onto those with the device that they have,” Anderson added.

He said this is just about the best line of defense against unsafe sites. He added that most modern routers have a parental control feature built into them already.

