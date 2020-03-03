Live Now
Royal Canadian Mounted Police help stop vehicle after high-speed pursuit into Canada

An update on the high-speed pursuit that crossed into the Canadian border.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 10:30 p.m., law enforcement in North Dakota notified Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Manitoba that a vehicle they were pursuing drove through the border at the Boissevain/Dunseith crossing and had entered Canada.

RCMP were notified that the vehicle had failed to stop for a traffic violation and that U.S. law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle with a spike belt, which failed but caused damage to the wheels of the vehicle.

C: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Canada Border Services Agency also attempted to stop the vehicle at the border crossing but the vehicle didn’t stop. RCMP officers began patrolling the area.

On Feb. 29, RCMP officers located the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 10 by the U.S. border.

Two suspects, a 34-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, were located in the vehicle and were arrested without incident. The vehicle was stolen from Minnesota.

Both suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is working with Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. authorities.

