Rugby affordable housing project finishes renovations

An affordable housing project in Rugby has now completed its $2 million renovation project.

The Courtyard Apartments were built 40 years ago and were in need of structural repair and renovation of the apartments.

These affordable apartments offer independent living for people with disabilities as well as for people over the age of 62.

The renovations cost a little over $2 million and began more than a year ago.

The Affordable Housing Developers applied for public funding to perform the repairs and bring the apartments up to date and current building standards.

“Housing standards have changed throughout the years and so materials that were used in the early ’80s and earlier aren’t as recommended now,” said Andrea Diede, the Executive Director of the Affordable Housing Developrs, Inc.

The goal was to preserve the property and keep it affordable.

Rugby Mayor Susan Steinke said it’s important to have different types of housing available in the city.

“We need a mix of housing,” said Steinke. “It brings vibrancy to our community to have all kinds of different housing in Rugby.”

Only 13 of the 20 units were occupied when renovation work began.

The residents were moved to empty apartments elsewhere until the work was completed.

The Courtyard has four buildings, three have four apartments each and one has eight.

“In this particular building, the eight-plex, we made a couple of the units fully handicap accessible, changed all the cabinetry, woodwork, trim, flooring, paint and just did a lot of cosmetic upgrades and replaced the siding,” said Diede.

Steinke said she is excited about the project and the upgrades that were made.



“It’s just a beautiful facility and I’m really excited that we have an upgraded facility like this in Rugby,” said Steinke.

If you are interested in more information about the Courtyard Apartments, you can call the ADHI at 701-483-4545 or visit their website.

If you want to complete an application to live there, click here.